Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Shares Down 0.5%

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Rating) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 2,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 5,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85.

About Malayan Banking Berhad

(Get Rating)

Malayan Banking Bhd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Group Community Financial Services (CFS), Group Corporate Banking and Global Markets, Group Investment Banking, Group Asset Management, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.