Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Shares Down 0.5%

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Rating) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 2,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 5,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.
Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85.
About Malayan Banking Berhad
Malayan Banking Bhd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Group Community Financial Services (CFS), Group Corporate Banking and Global Markets, Group Investment Banking, Group Asset Management, and Group Insurance and Takaful.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Malayan Banking Berhad (MLYBY)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.