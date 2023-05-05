MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) CEO Michael Castagna Sells 10,000 Shares

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,020,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Castagna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $41,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $52,700.00.

NASDAQ:MNKD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,014,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. MannKind Co. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $5.73.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 188.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in MannKind by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MannKind by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,110,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,512,000 after acquiring an additional 275,907 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in MannKind by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,585,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MannKind by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,249,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,224 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MannKind by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,916,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after acquiring an additional 249,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

