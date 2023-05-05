Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.97-$8.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.09-$2.15 EPS.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.63. The company had a trading volume of 725,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.82. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $183.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.00.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

