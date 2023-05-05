Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Increased by Bancreek Capital Management LP

Bancreek Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 4.7% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 639,554 shares of company stock valued at $236,646,413. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

NYSE:MA traded up $7.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $383.32. 713,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,664. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.02 and a 200 day moving average of $354.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

