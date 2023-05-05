Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The company had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Match Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. Match Group has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 161.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

