Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Match Group stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64. Match Group has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. Match Group’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

