Matson (NYSE:MATX) Announces Earnings Results

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Matson had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The firm had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Matson Trading Up 6.4 %

MATX stock traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.47. The company had a trading volume of 399,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,345. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. Matson has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.71.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Matson

MATX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $373,517.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Matson news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $373,517.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,941 shares of company stock worth $1,219,363. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Matson by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Articles

