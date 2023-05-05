Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Trading Down 5.7%

Max Resource Corp. (CVE:MXR – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42. 357,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 285,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Max Resource Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.41. The company has a market cap of C$40.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69.

About Max Resource

Max Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Colombia. The company holds interests in the Choco gold project covering 250 square kilometers; North Choco gold-copper project covering 250 square kilometers; Gachala copper project covering 164 square kilometers; Novita project covering 10,790 hectares located in Colombia; and Cesar copper silver project, which covers an area of approximately 2,000 hectares located in Colombia.

Featured Stories

