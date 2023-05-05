McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,709 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $29,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,566 shares of company stock worth $2,058,093 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $296.05. The stock had a trading volume of 794,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,168. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $298.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

