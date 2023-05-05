McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $391,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Up 1.1 %

AMGN opened at $231.89 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.40. The company has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

