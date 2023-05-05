McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $268,000 Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.60. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

