McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Raises Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

