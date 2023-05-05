McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 618 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,295 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,656,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,480,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,575,000 after purchasing an additional 112,764 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 98,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 89,792 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USXF opened at $32.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $651.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

