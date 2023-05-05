McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.3 %

ELV opened at $456.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.49.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.19.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

