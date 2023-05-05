MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2225 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

MDU Resources Group has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. MDU Resources Group has a dividend payout ratio of 38.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 37,018 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.