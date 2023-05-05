Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,330 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.7% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $46,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MDT traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $89.94. 1,099,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,274,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

