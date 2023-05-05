MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 9th (OTC:WALRF)

Shares of MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. (OTC:WALRF – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, May 9th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 9th.

MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Stock Performance

OTC WALRF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 7,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,322. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

Get MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals alerts:

MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Route 381 Lithium property that consists of 40 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,126 hectares located in James Bay Territory in the Province of Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.