Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. 942,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,506,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Meiwu Technology Trading Down 4.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Meiwu Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 99,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.40% of Meiwu Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Meiwu Technology Company Profile
Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others segments. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meiwu Technology (WNW)
