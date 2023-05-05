Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.82 EPS

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.82), Briefing.com reports. Mercer International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Mercer International Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.10. 1,004,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,747. The stock has a market cap of $604.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.49. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

