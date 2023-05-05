Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) SVP Purchases $14,865.95 in Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) SVP Terry A. Oznick bought 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $14,865.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,865.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $962.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 24.59%. Research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.