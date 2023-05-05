Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,357 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 6.5% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned approximately 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $180,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 440,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,824,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $117.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $298.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.87.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $8,752,839.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $8,752,839.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 435,234 shares of company stock worth $49,996,664. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.