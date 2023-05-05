Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) VP Sells $1,865,788.75 in Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE MRK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,533,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,127,664. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.44 and a 200 day moving average of $107.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
