Metahero (HERO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $550,904.35

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $28.52 million and approximately $550,904.35 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00029752 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00009443 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000778 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

