Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 5th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $28.47 million and $429,642.90 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00030090 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000783 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

