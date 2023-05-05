MetisDAO Price Tops $28.64 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $127.48 million and $8.28 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $28.64 or 0.00097391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00025964 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019183 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017738 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,415.42 or 1.00016887 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 27.01180453 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $4,065,790.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

