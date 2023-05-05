Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 13,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $111,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Snap Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $29.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Snap by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Snap by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Snap by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $3,216,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

