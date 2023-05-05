Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MCHP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.75 and a 200-day moving average of $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $300,695,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 82.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,924,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,854 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,415,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,669 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.