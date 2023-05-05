Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock Position Reduced by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,212,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,177,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,912,000 after purchasing an additional 459,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,523,000 after purchasing an additional 365,978 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAA. JMP Securities increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.82.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAA opened at $151.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $190.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

