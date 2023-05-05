Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Piper Sandler

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $25.50 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

MSBI opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Midland States Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

In related news, Director Richard Dean Bingham purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $99,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $34,128.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,305.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Dean Bingham purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,322 shares of company stock valued at $150,873 and have sold 4,800 shares valued at $108,272. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Midland States Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Sonen Capital LLC raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,794,000 after purchasing an additional 51,223 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,353,000. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

