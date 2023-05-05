Miller Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:MLR)

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.

Miller Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $383.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. Miller Industries has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $36.25.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.85 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 381,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Miller Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Miller Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Miller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

