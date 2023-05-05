Miller Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:MLR)

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.
Miller Industries Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $383.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. Miller Industries has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $36.25.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.85 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.01%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Miller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.
