Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Miller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

MLR traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $33.65. 38,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,969. Miller Industries has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $225.85 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 9.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 63.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

