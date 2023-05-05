Millington Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVO traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $162.73. 599,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,860. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $172.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

