Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $761-782 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $770.80 million. Mirion Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.28-$0.34 EPS.

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

MIR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.49. 1,412,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.52. Mirion Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 41.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Charterhouse General Partners sold 9,786,153 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $84,552,361.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,960,702 shares in the company, valued at $129,260,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 64.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

Further Reading

