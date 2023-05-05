Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Director Michael G. Grey Sells 14,608 Shares of Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $409,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $30.55.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.99 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 102.21% and a negative net margin of 176.05%. Research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MIRM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

