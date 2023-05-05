Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CLSA downgraded Mirvac Group to a sell rating and set a $2.16 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Mirvac Group Price Performance

Mirvac Group stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. Mirvac Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36.

About Mirvac Group

Mirvac Group engages in real estate investment, development, third party capital management and property asset management. It operates through the following segments: Office and Industrial, Retail, Residential, and Corporate. The Office and Industrial segment manages the office and industrial property portfolio to produce rental income along with developing office and industrial projects.

