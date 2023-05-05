Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Trading 0.4% Higher

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 126.50 ($1.58). 232,233 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 215,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.57).

The company has a market cap of £136.61 million, a P/E ratio of -702.78 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 132.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 132.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Mobius Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Mobius Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -555.56%.

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

