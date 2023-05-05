Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.96 EPS

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96, Briefing.com reports. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,314,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,062. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Cowen increased their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $6,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,383,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $3,356,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,136,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $6,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,383,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 492,337 shares of company stock worth $74,429,732. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.