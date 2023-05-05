Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $365.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $356.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $357.25.

Shares of MOH opened at $291.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,374,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,979,000 after buying an additional 228,221 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,240,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,488,000 after purchasing an additional 110,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,092,000 after purchasing an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

