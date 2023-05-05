Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $365.00

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOHGet Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $356.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $357.25.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $291.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOHGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,374,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,979,000 after buying an additional 228,221 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,240,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,488,000 after purchasing an additional 110,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,092,000 after purchasing an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.