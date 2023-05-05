Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,108,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,623 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $407,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,700,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,743,000 after buying an additional 449,648 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,425,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,103,000 after acquiring an additional 130,591 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.45. 1,970,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,978,771. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

