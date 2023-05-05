MongoDB Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 23,831 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 put options.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $237.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 1.07. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $390.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.28.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $11,206,609.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,586,868.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,228,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,901 shares of company stock valued at $25,096,177. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Articles

