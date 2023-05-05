Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.50 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MNST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $48.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Cfra downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.27. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $58.80.

Insider Activity

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 75,678 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $3,898,552.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,399.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

