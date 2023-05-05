MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.21

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.21 and last traded at $27.01, with a volume of 410314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MLTX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 588,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,601,089.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,774,589.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 782.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,265 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,002,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.