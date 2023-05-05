Moonriver Price Tops $7.36 on Major Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Moonriver token can now be bought for $7.36 or 0.00024961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $51.12 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,781,203 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,942,297 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

