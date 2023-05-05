Morgan Stanley Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $102.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $86.61 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 376.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

