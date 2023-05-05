Morgan Stanley Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $122.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.25.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $106.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.68. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $430.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.