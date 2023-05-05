Morpheus.Network (MNW) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $140,774.22

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00005662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $77.50 million and $140,774.22 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Morpheus.Network Token Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is news.morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 1.6780042 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $149,751.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

