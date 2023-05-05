Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Mosaic Stock Up 0.6 %

MOS stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.81. The company had a trading volume of 890,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,698. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $66.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Mosaic by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.57.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

