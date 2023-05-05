Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,913 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 2.4% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $66,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,605,000 after purchasing an additional 947,497 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after buying an additional 678,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,573,000 after buying an additional 599,327 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 626.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after acquiring an additional 399,513 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 496.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,546,000 after acquiring an additional 347,351 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.67.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $6.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.61. The company had a trading volume of 353,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $295.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

