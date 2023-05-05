Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $135.71

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.71 ($1.70) and traded as low as GBX 132 ($1.65). Motorpoint Group shares last traded at GBX 132 ($1.65), with a volume of 51,154 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Motorpoint Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £121.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 135.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 143.09.

About Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and accessories; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 17 retail sites across the United Kingdom. It also operates Auction4Cars.com, a business-to-business online auction marketplace platform for selling part-exchange vehicles.

