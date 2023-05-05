MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.19

Shares of MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and traded as low as $6.74. MTN Group shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 21,938 shares trading hands.

MTN Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50.

MTN Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th.

About MTN Group

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of voice, data, fintech, digital, enterprise, wholesale, and application programming interface services. It operates under the following geographical segments: MTN South Africa; MTN Nigeria; Southern and East Africa; West and Central Africa; and Middle East and North Africa.

